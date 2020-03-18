Kroger hiring 10,000 new employees, offering paid time off for workers with COVID-19

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Kroger, which owns Ralphs, Food4Less and other chains, is hiring an additional 10,000 workers in stores, manufacturing plants and distribution centers amid the coronavirus outbreak, a company spokeswoman confirmed.

The grocery store announced it will pay any part-time and full-time employees for 14 days that are forced to quarantine at home or have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

If you're interested, you must apply on Kroger's website. The company said you could land a job within several days of applying.

"Kroger's average hourly wage is $15 an hour," read a statement from Kroger. "With comprehensive benefits factored in, our average hourly rate is over $20; benefits that many of our competitors don't offer."

RELATED: Officials urge smart shopping as SoCal stores see shortage of supplies

Earlier this week Kroger's president, Joe Kelley, said products continue to arrive at the company's locations.

"If someone you know is interested in joining our team, we can hire them this week, just need to apply at jobs.kroger.com," Kelley said.

Grocery stores across the country are reporting shortages as people stock up on food and supplies like toilet paper in case they need to be quarantined.

Additionally, many restaurants across the country have had to close, or only offer takeout/delivery service, as health officials have sought to enforce social distancing.

Stores like Walmart and Ralphs are also implementing new hours to give employees more time to restock.

