Newport Beach attack by group of teens caught on video

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Video of a group of teens attacking a man in Newport Beach is now part of an active investigation by police.The video shows multiple teens attacking an older man in a crosswalk. It's unclear what led to the attack, and it doesn't last long. But the victim was seen hitting the pavement hard.That's when a bystander comes to his defense, and the attackers take off.The incident happened in the area of East Balboa Boulevard and Main Street a little after 10 p.m. Saturday. The victim was rushed to the hospital and is in stable condition.Anyone with information is urged to call Newport Beach police at (949) 644-3771.