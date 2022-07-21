television

First 'black-ish, now 'grown-ish:' Marcus Scribner joins on-screen sister Yara Shahidi for season 5

HOLLYWOOD -- For season five, the Freeform TV series "grown-ish" passes the college baton from recent graduate Zoey Johnson... played by Yara Shahidi.. to her little brother Junior, played by Marcus Scribner... a young man who is trying to figure out his own future.

"Junior definitely fell on his face when he first attempted to go to college," Scribner said of his alter ego. "So now following in Zoey's footsteps is something I never saw coming. I know Yara's been lobbying for a minute."

"Yeah, it speaks to the essence of the show," said Shahidi. "Our characters don't stagnate. We follow them on their natural trajectory. So the fact 'grown-ish' is there for a vehicle to see this other part of Junior's life is really exciting. It's been fun to come in with this big sister energy, feeling more settled, and somebody that has learned every lesson there is to learn. So I feel this season also allowed me to explore different sides of my character which was fun."

The "-ish" world has been part of Marcus and Yara's lives for almost a decade. And they are nothing but proud to be part of this TV family.

"Just knowing that people were able to watch me grow through the years and were actually paying attention is, first off, a little crazy but it's also an amazing thing that there's like this recorded history and that our characters were able to not only represent but also inspire a future generation to just be themselves," said Scribner.

Season 5 of "grown-ish" will premiere on Freeform on July 20 at 10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT and be available to stream the next day on Hulu.
