Wildfire erupts in San Gabriel Canyon above Azusa, prompting response from firefighters

AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire erupted Monday afternoon in the San Gabriel Canyon area above Azusa, prompting a multi-agency response from firefighters.

The so-called Gulch Fire began as multiple starts that were reported shortly after 11 a.m. near mile marker 21.67 and San Gabriel Canyon Road in the Angeles National Forest.

The blaze quickly spread to at least 15 acres and as many as 20, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Multiple firefighting aircraft responded to the scene, including an air tanker that was performing Phos-Chek drops.

No structures were immediately threatened but the flames were burning near some electrical wires. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was unknown.