White House launches gun-trafficking strike force in Los Angeles

EMBED <>More Videos

White House launches gun-trafficking strike force in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The White House on Monday announced that the U.S. Department of Justice launched a gun trafficking strike force in Los Angeles to prevent guns coming across state lines from areas with weaker gun laws.

The funding for the strike forces -- which will also be in New York, Chicago, Washington, D.C., the Bay Area -- comes from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, according to the White House. The strike forces will work to combat gun violence by targeting firearms that enter from other states with less restrictive gun laws.

"With gun violence surging by 70% here in Los Angeles for the first four months of this year, the latest actions by the Biden Administration are timely and needed,'' said Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer who also co-chairs Prosecutors Against Gun Violence, a coalition of 46 prosecutors working toward solutions to end gun violence.

"I've spoken at length with the ATF special agent in-charge of this effort in L.A., and welcome the Department of Justice's gun trafficking strike force as a much-needed ingredient in getting a handle on illegal crime guns in our city.''

Los Angeles, like other cities across the U.S., has experienced an increase in shooting violence and homicides amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As of June 22, the number of shooting victims in 2021 had increased by 50% compared to the same period last year.

4 arrested, rifles seized from hotel ahead of All-Star game; possible link to illegal transaction
EMBED More News Videos

Authorities arrested four people after police seized dozens of rifles from hotel rooms near the stadium hosting the All-Star game.


At that time, a total of 651 people had been shot in Los Angeles year-to-date, compared to 434 last year, and the city was averaging about 27 shooting victims per week, LAPD Chief Michel Moore told the Police Commission.

The city has had 162 homicides in 2021 as of June 22, compared to 129 homicides during the same period in 2020. Overall violent crime has increased by 4.3% in 2021, but reported sexual assaults and robberies have decreased.

The Department of Justice's gun trafficking strike force initiative is part of a larger strategy to combat gun violence, including through $350 billion in financial support to states and local governments to hire more officers and fund community violence intervention programs, summer employment and educational opportunities and other investments that are proven to reduce crime.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countygun controlthe white housegun violencegun lawsguns
Copyright © 2021 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
CA backpedals on barring maskless students from campus
Vaccinated Calif. man gets COVID after vacation, spreads to family
17-million-gallon sewage spill closes some LA beaches
2021 Emmy nominations announcement: WATCH LIVE
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith apologizes for his remarks about Shohei Ohtani
Democratic donor Ed Buck's trial centers on alleged injection fetish
Democrats vow to push back against 'Jim Crow 2.0 style' laws
Show More
Man killed by truck while climbing out of manhole in Panorama City
Video: Thousands of fish dropped from plane into Utah lake below
South LA blast: Community demands police accountability
Judge denies Newsom's request for party affiliation on recall ballot
COVID ward fire leaves at least 64 dead in Nasiriyah, Iraq
More TOP STORIES News