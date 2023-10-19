Gwen Stefani to be honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Music icon and Orange County native Gwen Stefani will get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Blake Shelton is expected at the Thursday ceremony.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Music icon and Orange County native Gwen Stefani will be honored with her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.

The 54-year-old's star unveiling ceremony is set to start at 11:30 a.m. Her husband, country star Blake Shelton, is expected to speak at the event.

Other speakers will include record label founder Jimmy Iovine and CEO of the Azoff Company and manager Irving Azoff, Walk of Fame officials said.

Stefani's star, which will be the 2,764th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, will be located next to Amoeba Music on Hollywood Boulevard.