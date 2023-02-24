Video captures hail falling in parts of SoCal - even along some beaches

By mid-morning Thursday, hail had been reported in locations like Pasadena and Long Beach, while light rain fell in other areas.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- As Southern California braces for a powerful cold storm that's expected to bring the region a serious taste of winter winter, many residents reported seeing hail - even on the beaches.

Rain and hail fell on parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties Thursday, and even the Hollywood Sign got a light dusting of snow.

A viewer reported seeing hail in Santa Monica at around 4 p.m. Video obtained by Eyewitness News showed a trail of hail lined up in the sand.

Mateo And Alejandra Garcia captured what appeared to be light snow sprinkled across the roof of a home in Santa Monica.

Meanwhile, the streets of Sylmar turned white Thursday afternoon as a hailstorm moved in. At one point, the tiny balls of ice coated the parking lots at El Cariso Park.

According to the National Weather Service, most areas on Thursday saw precipitation of less than a half-inch.

The full brunt of the storm will hit on Friday, when blizzard conditions are expected in the mountains and flash flooding is possible in lower-elevation communities.

