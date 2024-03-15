Hailstorm slams parts of southeast Orange County

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Residents in some areas of southeast Orange County witnessed heavy pockets of rain and hail Friday afternoon as a sudden hailstorm moved through region.
Around 3:30 p.m., the storm was reported just east of Mission Viejo.
The storm brought gusty winds and even pea-size hail.
It was a similar scene across Southern California last Thursday when a thunderstorm moved through northern and central Los Angeles County.
ABC7 viewers reported seeing hail the size of quarters falling in their neighborhoods.