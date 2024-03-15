Hailstorm slams parts of southeast Orange County

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Residents in some areas of southeast Orange County witnessed heavy pockets of rain and hail Friday afternoon as a sudden hailstorm moved through region.

Around 3:30 p.m., the storm was reported just east of Mission Viejo.

ABC7 viewers living in southeast Orange County reported seeing heavy rain and hail Friday afternoon during a sudden storm.

The storm brought gusty winds and even pea-size hail.

It was a similar scene across Southern California last Thursday when a thunderstorm moved through northern and central Los Angeles County.

ABC7 viewers reported seeing hail the size of quarters falling in their neighborhoods.