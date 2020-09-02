Coronavirus Los Angeles

LA County to allow hair salons, barbershops to resume indoor operations with limited capacity

Officials announced Wednesday that Los Angeles County is updating its health order to allow hair salons and barbershops to resume indoor operations, with capacity limited to 25%.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Officials announced Wednesday that Los Angeles County is updating its health order to allow hair salons and barbershops to resume indoor operations, with capacity limited to 25%.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said the county will consider possibly increasing capacity after Labor Day.



More businesses across California were allowed to reopen Monday -- including barbershops, hair salons and malls -- as the state takes a slow and more stringent approach to economic recovery.

RELATED: California reopening: Here's what's open or closed in LA, OC, IE, VC


App users, for a better experience: Click here to view the story in a new window

Despite the state guidelines authorizing their reopening, L.A. County officials said on Friday they had not yet fully reviewed the new state guidance, and the local health order was not initially changed to allow such businesses to reopen.

"In order for our county to move through the state's tier structure which will allow us to reopen more businesses, we must slow the COVID-19 transmission rates we are seeing,'' Ferrer said on Friday. "Currently, we are in Tier 1 with widespread community transmission and an average of about 13 new cases a day per 100,000 residents. This tier carries the most restrictions for the re-opening of many sectors. To demonstrate reduced spread of the virus and move to Tier 2, we need to reduce our transmission rate to 7 new cases a day per 100,000 residents.''

On Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a four-tier, color-coded system that will use daily coronavirus case numbers and positivity rates to guide counties' ability to reopen businesses.

RELATED: Will LA County beaches once again close over holiday weekend amid heat wave?
EMBED More News Videos

Although no California counties have announced the decision to close beaches for Labor Day due to the pandemic, Los Angeles County officials continue to urge people not to gather with others outside their household.



All of the counties in Southern California have what is considered a substantial or widespread COVID-19 outbreak. Schools will not be allowed to open in counties in the "purple" category.

Counties have to meet the metrics for the next tier down for two weeks straight before they're allowed to downgrade. The counties will be assessed weekly and changes will be announced on Tuesday, starting Sept. 8.

RELATED: CA preparing for 'twindemic' as flu season approaches, now guarantees COVID-19 results in 24-48 hours
EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Gavin Newsom says a new partnership with the private sector will help the state perform an additional 150,000 coronavirus tests per day at a lower cost.



City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeles countygavin newsomeconomybusinesscoronavirusreopening californiacoronavirus los angelescovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LOS ANGELES
Live updates: Coronavirus briefings from local and elected officials
LA County remains cautious about reopening businesses
Will LA County beaches once again close over holiday weekend?
LA files criminal charges against party houses in the Hollywood Hills
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Newsom gives COVID-19, reopening update
Torrance man says he was accused of abducting grandson due to skin tone
Shooting at Kaiser hospital in Baldwin Park prompts lockdown
LA County sheriff says deputies shot, killed Dijon Kizzee after he reached for gun
OC schools could reopen as early as Sept. 22 under color-coded plan
Holding 52 helium balloons, David Blaine floats over Arizona desert
Disney's 'Mulan' honors Chinese culture, family values
Show More
ABC7 to re-air 2018 Rams vs Chiefs game with special commentary
Criminal charges loom amid 1-year anniversary of Conception boat fire
Disney announces season 2 premiere date for 'Mandalorian'
Nike is launching its first maternity collection
California could lose political power with new census
More TOP STORIES News