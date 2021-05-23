Free 'Hamilton' tickets offered as incentive for vaccination at Hollywood Pantages clinic

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10679622" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Homeboy Industries, a local gang rehabilitation and re-entry program, helped to get people vaccinated by hosting a mobile vaccination clinic Saturday in downtown L.A.

Officials nationwide have been getting ever-more lucrative ways of urging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and now one of sports fans' most prized items is being offered in Los Angeles County: free Lakers season tickets.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As an incentive to protect Angelenos - and ensure the safety of the theatergoing public - the Hollywood Pantages is offering a chance at free tickets to "Hamilton" for anyone who gets vaccinated.The theater hosted a popup clinic on Saturday offering entries to a raffle for anyone who gets vaccinated that day. Another clinic is scheduled for June 12.The Pantages had been scheduled to host a run of the hit musical starting in March 2020. But the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the plan. Now "Hamilton" is expected to return Aug. 17."We were planning on seeing it before just as COVID happened," said 13-year-old Someryn Hoff-Ha. "But then COVID happened and we couldn't see it. So now this is also definitely a good thing."The theater was offering doses of the vaccines from either Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson. Not only is it a community service, but the theater noted it wanted to help ensure the safety of its own patrons."At the theater, we're laser-focused on customer safety and security," said Pantages general manager Jeff Loeb. "One of those things is making sure everyone is vaccinated."The Los Angeles Lakers are also offering an incentive for vaccination this weekend - free season tickets.