Arts & Entertainment

Free 'Hamilton' tickets offered as incentive for vaccination at Hollywood Pantages clinic

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Free 'Hamilton' tickets offered as vaccination prize

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As an incentive to protect Angelenos - and ensure the safety of the theatergoing public - the Hollywood Pantages is offering a chance at free tickets to "Hamilton" for anyone who gets vaccinated.

The theater hosted a popup clinic on Saturday offering entries to a raffle for anyone who gets vaccinated that day. Another clinic is scheduled for June 12.

The Pantages had been scheduled to host a run of the hit musical starting in March 2020. But the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the plan. Now "Hamilton" is expected to return Aug. 17.

Hollywood Pantages set to reopen with 'Hamilton' run

"We were planning on seeing it before just as COVID happened," said 13-year-old Someryn Hoff-Ha. "But then COVID happened and we couldn't see it. So now this is also definitely a good thing."

SoCal gang rehab and re-entry program hosts mobile vaccine clinic in downtown LA
EMBED More News Videos

Homeboy Industries, a local gang rehabilitation and re-entry program, helped to get people vaccinated by hosting a mobile vaccination clinic Saturday in downtown L.A.



The theater was offering doses of the vaccines from either Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson. Not only is it a community service, but the theater noted it wanted to help ensure the safety of its own patrons.

"At the theater, we're laser-focused on customer safety and security," said Pantages general manager Jeff Loeb. "One of those things is making sure everyone is vaccinated."

The Los Angeles Lakers are also offering an incentive for vaccination this weekend - free season tickets.

Lakers offer chance at free season tickets for vaccination
EMBED More News Videos

Officials nationwide have been getting ever-more lucrative ways of urging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and now one of sports fans' most prized items is being offered in Los Angeles County: free Lakers season tickets.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywoodlos angeleslos angeles countyvaccineslos angeles lakershamiltoncovid 19 vaccinefree stuff
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
More TOP STORIES News