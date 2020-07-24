Los Angles-based flight attendant for Hawaiian Airlines dies from COVID-19

One of Hawaiian Airlines' senior Los Angeles-based flight attendants has died from COVID-19.The airline says Jeff Kurtzman tested positive for the virus in California earlier this month and passed away on Tuesday, according to Hawaiian news outlet KHON2.Kurtzman had attended a recent training for flight attendants in Honolulu that was later linked to a cluster of positive cases.A colleague told KHON2 that while Kurtzman was in the hospital, he was excited that he was getting better, but then the situation took a bad turn."Jeff Kurtzman is the kind of guy you would want as your best friend. He would take the shirt off his back for you. He would see a homeless guy on the side of the road and I want to go out and get food for that person to help them," that colleague said.