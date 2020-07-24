Health & Fitness

Los Angles-based flight attendant for Hawaiian Airlines dies from COVID-19

One of Hawaiian Airlines' senior Los Angeles-based flight attendants has died from COVID-19.

The airline says Jeff Kurtzman tested positive for the virus in California earlier this month and passed away on Tuesday, according to Hawaiian news outlet KHON2.

Kurtzman had attended a recent training for flight attendants in Honolulu that was later linked to a cluster of positive cases.

A colleague told KHON2 that while Kurtzman was in the hospital, he was excited that he was getting better, but then the situation took a bad turn.

"Jeff Kurtzman is the kind of guy you would want as your best friend. He would take the shirt off his back for you. He would see a homeless guy on the side of the road and I want to go out and get food for that person to help them," that colleague said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleshawaiicoronavirus deathscoronaviruscovid 19 pandemicflight attendantcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video: Woman refuses to let Postmates driver into Westwood building
OC to see another 176 prison inmates released early under state's COVID-19 plan
Dodgers: Injured Kershaw won't start on opening day
In shift, Trump says some schools may need to delay opening
Ellen DeGeneres home in Montecito burglarized over July 4, sheriff's office says
Driver sought in hit-and-run that killed Navy veteran in Santa Ana
FDA issues warning about hand sanitizers containing methanol
Show More
LA's COVID-19 threat level remains at orange
Woman refusing to wear mask denied pizza order, goes on tirade
Beer shortage? Blame change in consumption habits
Stricter mask requirements at Downtown Disney
Glendale to issue $400 fine to anyone not wearing mask
More TOP STORIES News