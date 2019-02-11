HEALTH & FITNESS

10-year-old girl dies from bacterial meningitis

Her parents hope no other families have to go through this, and are asking people to look out for symptoms

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. --
A 10-year-old girl died from bacterial meningitis on Wednesday.

WSBT reports that Abbigayle Dipietro's family didn't know what meningitis was and were surprised it killed her so quickly.

Her mother said she complained about an ear infection last weekend, which quickly turned into vomiting and a seizure Monday. By Wednesday, she fell into a coma and died.

Her parents hope no other families have to go through this, and are asking people to look out for symptoms such as headaches, fevers, vomiting, ear infections, and stiff neck.

A Facebook fundraiser was started for the family's medical expenses, already raising over $12,000.

Abby's memorial will be held on Feb. 22.
