EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=4539020" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As the cold and flu season gets underway, here are expert tips on natural supplements and good habits to stay healthy.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=4557719" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The FDA just approved a new drug in the fight against the flu that can help you and your family.

Public health officials have reported Los Angeles County's first flu death of the season.Officials said the patient was elderly with underlying health conditions.However, it's a reminder that the flu can be deadly - especially for the elderly, young children and people with weakened immune systems.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said tens of thousands of people died from the flu last year.Health officials are urging everyone to get a flu shot. They said it's the best way to protect yourself and reduce the likelihood of spreading it to others.