LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Public health officials have reported Los Angeles County's first flu death of the season.
Officials said the patient was elderly with underlying health conditions.
MORE: Flu fighting can be helped with natural supplements, sleep
However, it's a reminder that the flu can be deadly - especially for the elderly, young children and people with weakened immune systems.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said tens of thousands of people died from the flu last year.
Health officials are urging everyone to get a flu shot. They said it's the best way to protect yourself and reduce the likelihood of spreading it to others.
MORE: FDA approves new drug Xofluza to fight the flu