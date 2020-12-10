2 Orange County high schools report COVID-19 cases among students and staff

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Two Orange County high schools are reporting multiple COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
In the latest update, Woodbridge High in Irvine has 14 students confirmed with the virus, with at least one staff member testing positive.
Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana reports 12 students have tested positive for coronavirus, along with four staff members who have become infected.
In a statement, the Irvine Unified School District - which oversees Woodbridge - said the health and safety of students, staff and families is top priority.
The district also stated the increase in cases is reflective of trends in the community, and there is little to no person-to-person transmission in IUSD schools or other facilities.
