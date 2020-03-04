Coronavirus

State of emergency declared in Los Angeles amid coronavirus outbreak, 6 new cases confirmed

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday declared a state of emergency for the novel coronavirus as officials confirmed six new cases of the potentially deadly infection in the county in the last 48 hours.

Officials including L.A. Department of Public Health officials, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and L.A. County Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn said the declaration would allow greater coordination among various levels of government, stressing that they were acting out of "an abundance of caution'' and not panic.

In addition, the county Department of Public Health announced a local health emergency in response to the increase in cases.

Including a previous case, there are a total of 7 cases across the county.

The cities of Long Beach and Pasadena, which both have their own public health departments separate from the county, also declared public health emergencies, though there are no confirmed cases in either city.

MORE: 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
EMBED More News Videos

Did you know these tips when it comes to hand washing and buying the right products to prevent sickness?


"This declaration of a local emergency will facilitate our efforts to coordinate with all our partners and jointly implement effective strategies to protect our residents," said Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

One of the infected individuals was hospitalized, while the other five are isolated at home, closely monitored by health department officials.

Public health officials said they are aware of an assumed exposure source for all six cases, which rules out the possibility that they were infected through community spread. Three of the infected recently traveled together in northern Italy, which has been hit hard by the virus.

Two others are family members who were in close contact with another family member who lives elsewhere and tested positive for novel coronavirus, according to officials. The sixth individual is a medical professional who worked as a passenger screener at Los Angeles International Airport. That person last worked at the airport on Feb. 21 and then felt the first symptoms more than a week later and is now under self-quarantine at home.

RELATED: LAX medical screener tests positive for coronavirus

"While we are announcing new cases, and we will continue to announce new positive cases, the risk for individuals to be exposed to novel coronavirus here in LA County still remains relatively low," said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the LA County Department of Public Health.

"That doesn't mean we shouldn't do everything we can to protect ourselves. But it does mean we have no known community spread."

The county's second case of COVID-19 was confirmed on Tuesday by Kaiser Permanente, who is overseeing the care of the patient, currently in self-isolation and being treated as an outpatient, a spokesperson said. Additional details regarding the case were not available.

MORE: What to do if you think you have COVID-19 coronavirus symptoms
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News Correspondent Zachary Kiesch reports on how to prepare and protect yourself from the coronavirus.


News of the new L.A. County cases came on the heels of Orange County health officials announcing Tuesday that two people tested positive for the novel coronavirus, though the diagnoses were described as "presumptive positive," pending final confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

County health officer Dr. Nichole Quick said the county recently improved its ability to perform COVID-19 testing and therefore "we expect to see more cases here in Orange County."

Nine deaths have been reported in the United States, all in Washington state. More than 93,000 cases of the illness have been confirmed globally.

MORE: 2 coronavirus cases reported in Orange County - and health officials warn to expect more
EMBED More News Videos

Two people in Orange County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and county health officials on Tuesday warned the public to prepare for more.



The impact of the coronavirus is being felt all across Southern California.

For in-depth coverage of the new coronavirus, go to www.abc7.com/coronavirus

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countylos angeles city councilcoronaviruslos angeles board of supervisors
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Newsom declares statewide emergency due to coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS: What we know about COVID-19
Everything Americans need to know about coronavirus
LAX medical screener tests positive for coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAX medical screener tests positive for coronavirus
Assault suspect apprehended near Palmdale after chase
Newsom declares statewide emergency due to coronavirus
Teen killed, 2 people wounded in Rialto shooting, officials say
West Virginia man who filmed infant sex abuse sentenced to life in prison
Video: Driver arrested for assault after wild crash in NoHo
60 Freeway reopens after officer-involved shooting in Chino
Show More
California election live results - see full list
California Primary Election 2020: Live updates
$100,000 check to fight COVID-19 signed by Pres. Trump
Woman finds out plant she's watered for 2 years is fake
2 kids charged in 'skull-breaker challenge' injury
More TOP STORIES News