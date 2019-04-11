Health & Fitness

Doctor finds 4 tiny sweat bees living in woman's eye, feeding on her tears

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan -- No matter how your day is going, at least you don't have bees living in your eyes.

Doctors treating a Taiwanese woman for a swollen eye were shocked to find four tiny bees living under her left eyelid.

How could this happen? Experts say sweat bees, which are native to California, are known to live near graves and fallen trees.

The woman believes the insects blew into her eye while visiting a family member's grave.

According to the ophthalmologist who treated her, the bees were living off her tears and were still alive when they were extracted from her eye.

The woman is expected to make a full recovery.

UC Davis says the sweat bees are "common in our area" and "nest in soil in annual colonies."

According to UC Berkeley, they get their name from "the tendency, especially of the smaller species, to alight on one's skin and lap up perspiration for both its moisture and salt content."

In other words, they tend to drink human sweat.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessbizarrebuzzworthybeeseye careinfectionu.s. & worldchinainsect
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News