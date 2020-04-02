Coronavirus

7-week-old baby who died at hospital in Connecticut had COVID-19

By SUSAN HAIGH and DAVE COLLINS
HARTFORD, Connecticut -- A 7-week-old baby who died at a hospital in the Hartford area had the coronavirus, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said Wednesday. The cause of death is unknown.

The unidentified child from Hartford was unresponsive when taken to the hospital recently and could not be revived. The infant tested positive during a postmortem exam for the virus that causes COVID-19, said Josh Geballe, the governor's chief operating officer.

Dr. James Gill, the state's chief medical examiner, said the infant had no other known medical conditions. An autopsy has been done but more tests are needed before a cause of death can be determined, he said.

"That baby was less than 7 weeks old. And just a reminder that nobody is safe with this virus," Lamont said at a news conference after touring a temporary hospital set up at Southern Connecticut State University.

Children have made up a small fraction of coronavirus cases worldwide. A letter published in the New England Journal of Medicine by Chinese researchers last month reported the death of a 10-month-old with COVID-19. The infant had a bowel blockage and organ failure and died four weeks after being hospitalized.

Separate research published in the journal Pediatrics traced 2,100 infected children in China and noted one death, a 14-year old. The study found less than 6% of children were seriously ill.

Here are the answers to your coronavirus questions

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path

Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?

Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessconnecticuthealthmedicalbabycoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldinfant deathscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Amazon worker in LA tests positive for COVID-19
'Distance learning' posing challenges for graduation, college admissions
Fauci bobblehead proceeds go toward medical supplies
$1K fine to residents caught without mask in Texas city
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officials: Engineer tried to run train into USNS Mercy
'Distance learning' posing challenges for graduation, college admissions
COVID-19 update: LA County cases total rises to 3,518
Garcetti recommends Angelenos wear non-medical masks in public
6.6M applied for unemployment in US last week, shattering record
$1K fine to residents caught without mask in Texas city
CA gun background checks surge amid COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
SoCal nurse describes front-line battle against COVID-19
How to cope with stress, anxiety during COVID-19 pandemic
OC 'concierge doctor' makes house calls to test for COVID-19
Fired LA County sheriff's deputy Mandoyan attempting again to return to LASD
CA schools closed through end of school year, Newsom says
More TOP STORIES News