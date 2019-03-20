Adult vaccines: From shingles to pneumonia, should everyone take them?

From shingles to pneumonia, there are a slew of adult vaccines. But should everyone get them?Consumer Reports experts say doctors recommend several vaccines for adults -- an annual flu shot, a Tdap vaccine if you haven't already received it, and a TD Booster every 10 years to protect against tetanus and diphtheria. They also recommend a shingles vaccine at age 50 and at 65, one for pneumonia.Another vaccine some adults are considering protects against HPV, or human papillomavirus, which can cause cancer in women and men.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the HPV vaccine for women through age 26 and men through age 21 - although the FDA has approved the vaccine up to age of 45.If you are worried about that "sick feeling" you might get after a vaccine, Consumer Reports says a shot might cause some mild side effects like a sore arm or even a slight fever. But if you do get sick after being vaccinated, it's probably just a coincidence.