Circle of Health

Adult vaccines: From shingles to pneumonia, should everyone take them?

EMBED <>More Videos

Vaccinations for children is a hot topic - but what about vaccines for adults? Here's a closer look at adult vaccines, and who should take them.

By
From shingles to pneumonia, there are a slew of adult vaccines. But should everyone get them?

Consumer Reports experts say doctors recommend several vaccines for adults -- an annual flu shot, a Tdap vaccine if you haven't already received it, and a TD Booster every 10 years to protect against tetanus and diphtheria. They also recommend a shingles vaccine at age 50 and at 65, one for pneumonia.

Another vaccine some adults are considering protects against HPV, or human papillomavirus, which can cause cancer in women and men.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the HPV vaccine for women through age 26 and men through age 21 - although the FDA has approved the vaccine up to age of 45.

If you are worried about that "sick feeling" you might get after a vaccine, Consumer Reports says a shot might cause some mild side effects like a sore arm or even a slight fever. But if you do get sick after being vaccinated, it's probably just a coincidence.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinesillnessmedicalcircle of healthconsumer reports
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
Smoothies: Tips to make them more nutritious, filling
YMCA's water safety program for kids aims to prevent drownings
Food safety tips home chefs should know
IE man uses his story to raise awareness about male breast cancer
TOP STORIES
Culver City parents describe death of 6-month-old baby
Disney and 21st Century Fox acquisition becomes official
Up to 700 rats were living with elderly family in Ojai home, officials say
Pepper ball used after fight at Moreno Valley school
Vegas shootout outside Bellagio caught on camera
Pomona police investigating death of woman, 58, found after fire
Rams sign longtime Packers linebacker Clay Matthews to 2-year deal
Show More
VIDEO: Burglar wanders through CA home while family sleeps
Suspect pleads not guilty in Century City mall scare
Kristoff St. John cause of death released by coroner
Mike Trout, Angels finalizing contract worth more than $430 million
Warm send-off held at LAX for veterans headed for Iwo Jima
More TOP STORIES News