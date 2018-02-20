Alcohol more important than exercise for living past 90, study claims

SAN FRANCISCO --Exercise or alcohol? When it comes to living a long life - booze may actually help you live longer than hitting the treadmill.
A new study claims drinking a couple of glasses of beer or wine a day is more important than exercise for living past 90.
A specialist in neurology from the University of California, Irvine spoke about the research at a recent conference.
She told British online newspaper The Independent she firmly believes that modest drinking improves longevity.
The study showed people who drank about two glasses of beer or wine a day were nearly 20 percent less likely to experience a premature death.
Click here to read a summary of the study.