Coronavirus Los Angeles

Appointments for COVID-19 tests no longer needed at LA city-run sites, Garcetti says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Appointments to get tested for the coronavirus will no longer be needed at Los Angeles city-run sites starting next week, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Thursday.

The mayor added that people can still register ahead of time, but making an appointment will not be required.

"Just show up during normal operation Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. through 3 p.m. and you will get your test," Garcetti said. "Moving forward you can register your information while you're waiting in line, just bring your insurance information or your ID if you don't have insurance."

The announcement was delivered during a briefing on the city's response to the pandemic.

RELATED: More than 12,000 vaccine appointments in Los Angeles delayed because of weather
EMBED More News Videos

More than 12,000 vaccination appointments in Los Angeles will be postponed because of weather-related shipping delays, Mayor Garcetti says.



Garcetti says the city has conducted more COVID-19 tests than there are people in the city, with more than 4 million tests done so far.

He also announced that the city is launching a new initiative called Mobile Outreach for Vaccine Equity, or MOVE, to scale up mobile vaccinations across vulnerable areas of L.A. It will put 10 mobile vaccination teams in the field by the end of next month and deploy them to high-risk areas.

Garcetti earlier on Thursday announced more than 12,000 vaccination appointments in L.A. scheduled for Friday will be postponed because of weather-related shipment delays as winter storms hit other parts of the country.

The city said the delays only affect the super sites, while vaccinations for the city's mobile clinics will continue as scheduled.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countycoronavirus testingcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccoronavirus los angeles
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LOS ANGELES
Veteran Los Angeles County sergeant dies of COVID-related illness
More than 12,000 vaccine appointments in LA delayed
Free COVID testing offered at several Black churches in LA County
LAUSD looks to operate mass vaccine site at SoFi Stadium
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More than 12,000 vaccine appointments in LA delayed
CA lawmakers reach $6.5 billion deal to open schools
Parents increasing pressure on LAUSD to reopen
Woman arrested at LA hotel for dispensing fake Botox
Ferrer disputes Lancaster brewery owner's Super Bowl Sunday claims
NASA rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life
West Hollywood is sued over $5-an-hour 'hero pay' ordinance
Show More
Veteran Los Angeles County sergeant dies of COVID-related illness
Ted Cruz 'regrets' decision to take Mexico getaway during crisis
USC accused of animal cruelty in labs
School board members make hot mic comments about parents
Multigenerational households wait for vaccine as CA releases distribution demographics
More TOP STORIES News