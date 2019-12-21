Babies given antibiotics have higher risk of allergies, study says

A new study published in the medical journal JAMA Pediatrics found a link between babies getting antibiotics and developing allergies later in life.
Researchers discovered that children who take antibiotics before turning 6 months old are more likely to develop food allergies, asthma or dermatitis.
All commonly prescribed #antibiotics during infancy are associated with subsequent diagnosis of #allergic disease https://t.co/9NmhM6wGm2— JAMA Pediatrics (@JAMAPediatrics) December 20, 2019
The correlation was found in a wide range of antibiotics including those containing penicillin, cephalosporin, sulfonamides or macrolide.
Scientists said they believe it may be caused by how antibiotics affect gut bacteria. It should be noted that the study does not prove antibiotics cause allergies.
Experts said more research is needed to determine a causal relationship.