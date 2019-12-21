Health & Fitness

Babies given antibiotics have higher risk of allergies, study says

Antibiotics that doctors often prescribe for infants may lead to an increased risk of allergies.

A new study published in the medical journal JAMA Pediatrics found a link between babies getting antibiotics and developing allergies later in life.

Researchers discovered that children who take antibiotics before turning 6 months old are more likely to develop food allergies, asthma or dermatitis.



The correlation was found in a wide range of antibiotics including those containing penicillin, cephalosporin, sulfonamides or macrolide.

Scientists said they believe it may be caused by how antibiotics affect gut bacteria. It should be noted that the study does not prove antibiotics cause allergies.

Experts said more research is needed to determine a causal relationship.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnchealthchildren's healthantibioticsbabiesbabyallergiesu.s. & worldstudyresearch
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect taken into custody after pursuit across SoCal
Family sues Riverside frat over son's death
Driver hit girl because she believed she was Mexican: Police
SoCal church to pay off $5.3M in medical debt for thousands living in poverty
Friend of slain mom leaves Harris Co. jail with Austin police
Breast enhancement surgery leaves teen with severe brain damage
3.5-magnitude earthquake strikes near Ridgecrest area
Show More
Mayor Pete tackles Latino issues in SoCal campaign stop
K-9 takes down stalking suspect after chase ends in Corona
Angélica María becomes US citizen for a 2nd time
Investigation underway after body found on shore of Malibu Lagoon
Busiest travel day of the year still to come at LAX
More TOP STORIES News