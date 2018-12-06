HEALTH & FITNESS

Infant ibuprofen recalled from CVS, Family Dollar, Walmart

Tris Pharma issued a voluntary recall of three lots of Infants' Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension. (Credit: PRNewsfoto/Trisa Pharma, Inc.)

NEW JERSEY --
Tris Pharma issued a voluntary recall of three lots of Infants' Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension (liquid ibuprofen) that are being sold at Walmart, CVS and Family Dollar.

The company issued the recall after reports that the products may contain higher concentrations of ibuprofen.

The products are used as pain relievers and fever reducers.

Infants who are more susceptible to a higher potency level of the drug could be more vulnerable to permanent NSAID-associated renal injury, a news release said.

Children could suffer from nausea, vomiting, epigastric pain, or diarrhea.

The company said tinnitus, headache, and gastrointestinal bleeding are also possible effects.

The following 0.5-ounce bottles are being recalled:

Equate: Infants' Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID), 50 mg per 1.25 mL, 0.5 oz. bottle

  • Sold at Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
  • NDC: 49035-125-23
  • Lots: 00717009A, 00717015A, 00717024A
  • Expiration dates: 02/19, 04/19, 08/19


CVS Health: Infants' Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID), 50 mg per 1.25 mL, 0.5 oz. bottle
  • Sold at CVS Pharmacy
  • NDC: 59779-925-23
  • Lot: 00717024A
  • Expiration date: 08/19


Family Wellness: Infants' Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID), 50 mg per 1.25 mL, 0.5 oz. bottle

  • Sold at Family Dollar
  • NDC: 55319-250-23
  • Lot: 00717024A
  • Expiration date: 08/19


According to the company, the liquid ibuprofen has not resulted in any official complaints yet; however, those who experience problems related to the recall should see their doctor.

Those with questions should contact Tris Pharma at (732) 940-0358.
