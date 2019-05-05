Measles case confirmed in Long Beach for first time since 2015, health officials say

In a statement, the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services described the latest patient as an adult who was recovering at home. That patient is a graduate student at UC Irvine in Orange County, where a case was confirmed Saturday. A baby under the age of 1 has contracted measles and is the second confirmed case of the disease in Orange County in 2019, health officials said.
Seven other cases were previously confirmed in Los Angeles County this year.
PUBLIC HEALTH NOTICE: The @LBHealthDept reports the first case of measles in Long Beach and staff are notifying locations the person visited while contagious. Click here for the list of locations and times where people may have been exposed to measles: https://t.co/AloQ6aGDYS pic.twitter.com/0tVwm15c8e— City of Long Beach (@LongBeachCity) May 4, 2019
In Long Beach, the Health Department said it was "working with the neighboring health jurisdictions of Orange County and Los Angeles County to identify and notify residents of locations the infected individual visited while contagious."
The agency released a list of eight locations in L.A. County that were being notified of having been visited by the contagious person in late April and early May:
-4/28/2019: Pizzanista, 1837 E 7th St., 5:30-7 p.m.
-4/28/2019: Total Wine, 7400 Carson Blvd., 6-7:30 p.m.
-4/30/2019: Susan European Dressmaker, 3319 E 7th St., 5-7 p.m.
-5/1/2019: Art du Vin Wine Bar, 2027 E 4th St., 8-10 p.m.
-5/1/2019: Ralph's, 2930 E 4th St., 2-5 p.m.
-5/2/2019: Ralph's, 6290 PCH, 3-6:30 p.m.
-5/2/2019: AMC Marina Pacifica, 6346 E PCH, 6-10 p.m.
-5/3/2019: Broadway Carwash 4000 E Broadway, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
The student also visited several locations in Orange County. Below is a list of locations where people may have been exposed:
-The Pickled Monk, Fullerton, 5/3/19 from 1:45 - 3:30 p.m.
-Brick Basement Antiques, Fullerton, 5/3/19 from 2:40 - 4 p.m.
-Buffalo Exchange, Fullerton, 5/3/19 from 3 - 4:15 p.m.
-8Eightyeight Cigar, Fullerton on 5/3/10 from 3:15 - 5 p.m.
-UCI Humanities, Instructional Building 100, 4/29/19 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
-UCI Murray Krieger Hall, Classic Department, 4th Floor, 4/29/19 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
-UCI Humanities Hall 112, 4/30/19 from 2 - 5 p.m.
-UCI Student Health Center, 5/2/19 from 1 - 3 p.m
The UC Irvine chancellor released a statement saying in part: "I want to assure you that campus health experts have been working closely with local public health officials to ensure that notifications are made and proper care is provided to all who might be affected. We are currently notifying students, faculty and staff who may have been exposed, providing them with information about treatment and prevention."
People who were in any of the locations listed above should review their vaccination history if they have not previously had measles. People who have not had measles or the measles vaccine should talk with a health care provider about receiving measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccinations. People should also monitor themselves for illness with fever and/or an unexplained rash from seven days to 21 days after their exposure. If symptoms develop, stay home and call a doctor.
Measles symptoms include fever, dry cough, runny nose, sore throat and red, watery eyes. Three to five days after symptoms begin, the CDC says a rash breaks out which appears as flat red spots on the face at the hairline and spread downward to the neck, trunk, arms, legs and feet. Small raised bumps may also appear on top of the flat red spots.
Long Beach exposures related to the graduate student case can be found at www.longbeach.gov/measles. Los Angeles County exposures related to this case can be found at www.publichealth.lacounty.gov. Residents with questions related to measles or potential exposure to these cases may visit www.ochealthinfo.com/measles or call the HCA Health Referral Line at 1 (800)-564-8448.