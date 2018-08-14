HEALTH & FITNESS

Blue light from phones, tablets can lead to blindness, study says

Researchers found the blue light from phones can damage eyesight.

NEW YORK --
The blue light from cell phones or tablets could eventually lead to blindness, according to a new study.

Researchers from the University of Toledo found that the light can affect eye cells, potentially leading to macular degeneration, a major cause of blindness.

Many devices from companies including Apple, Google and Amazon have blue light filters that are found in settings.

Doctors recommend avoiding looking at devices in the dark and wearing sunglasses that filter UV and blue light.

Blue light can also affect sleep.
