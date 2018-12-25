Buddy system can be the key to an effective workout

You might be enjoying the holidays now, but come January many people will make working out a big part of their New Year's resolutions.One boutique fitness studio sees the key to success as partnering with a workout buddy.HIIT 11 is the brainchild of Richard Giorla. He created cardio barre 20 years ago - but decided a high-intensity workout done in pairs works best."We have a partnering system," Giorla said. "There's two pieces of equipment at every station. We have 11 stations. So you work out with your partner and it's all about the accountability."High intensity interval training is a trend that has staying power. The format has been studied extensively to give you the most fat burning effects possible.HIIT can work for all fitness levels. It involves alternating cardio with strength in a multitude of modalities in a short amount of time, to keep things fun and fresh.Trainer Katie Siegel offers the tightly scripted format: 45 seconds at one station, then 15 seconds to transition to each of 11 stations. Each of the three rounds has a minute of cooling in between.IIT 11 is new to Sherman Oaks but Girola has plans to expand. A drop-in class is $22, unlimited classes run $199 a month.Since it helps with time management - and motivation - the buddy system just might be the key your fitness success in 2019.