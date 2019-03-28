Health & Fitness

California bill takes aim at toughening medical exemptions for vaccinations

EMBED <>More Videos

There is a new push underway to toughen California's immunization law.

By ABC7.com staff
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- There is a new push underway to toughen California's immunization law.

A state lawmaker has introduced a bill that would ban anti-vaccine parents from doctor-shopping for medical exemptions.

Under California law, every child in California must receive mandatory vaccinations unless they have a medical exemption.

But Sacramento Sen. Richard Pan, who is a doctor, said the number of unvaccinated children in California is spiking.

He blames crooked doctors.

Senate Bill 276 would prohibit doctors from giving vaccine exemptions .

Instead, parents who want to petition to let their children attend school without vaccines would have to ask the California Department of Public Health.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinesmedicallawscalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Video: Rehired LA sheriff's deputy breaking into woman's home
2 officers shot, suspect killed in Inglewood
Powerball results: Winning numbers drawn for $750M jackpot
LAPD grapples with officers caught for DUI
Sheriff facing questions after re-hiring accused deputy
Lakers photographer shares behind the scenes photos
18-year-old Ontario high school student gunned down
Show More
Orange County Sheriff's Department ending contract with ICE
NASA will pay people $19,000 to stay in bed 2 months
NorCal man on test drive stabs, carjacks employee, police say
New details released in stabbing, carjacking of pregnant teacher
Charlottesville attack: Man pleads guilty to hate crime charges
More TOP STORIES News