CDC's new COVID-19 testing guidelines are 'worrisome,' SoCal doctor says

Most recently, the CDC said people did not need to get tested -- even if they had come in contact with someone who had been infected with the virus.
ABC7 spoke with Dr. Anthony Cardillo, CEO of Mend Urgent Care and emergency room specialist, to get his expert opinion on the CDC changes.
"This is a 100% about-face, and it's a bit worrisome for us," said Cardillo. "I think it starts eroding the confidence the public has in the CDC's decisions, the same way we had with the masks. If you are concerned that you had a significant close contact, the clinicians, the medical establishment, are probably going to tell you to still get tested."
Dr. Cardillo also spoke about a vaccine trial by Moderna that shows promise. The original study showed people up to age 56 had very good results. New data added 20 more participants.
"Moderna is finding their baseline vaccine is working the same with all age groups with the same robust response, that's really good news for us," said Cardillo.
In our "Ask the Doc" segment, a viewer said her pastor told them it was OK to take masks off at an outdoor service because the heat would kill the virus. Is that true?
"This information is 100% false," said Cardillo. "Taking off your mask when you're outside is not going to cause the virus to get killed, it's still going to be transmitted regardless. If you are in close contact without a mask you are highly susceptible."
