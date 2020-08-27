Health & Fitness

CDC's new COVID-19 testing guidelines are 'worrisome,' SoCal doctor says

"This is a 100% about-face and it's a bit worrisome for us."
There has been much confusion over the changing CDC guidelines about who, and when, someone should be tested for COVID-19.

Most recently, the CDC said people did not need to get tested -- even if they had come in contact with someone who had been infected with the virus.

This $5 rapid test is a potential game-changer in COVID-19 testing
EMBED More News Videos

Abbott Labs got emergency approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its rapid antigen test, which can detect a COVID-19 infection in 15 minutes.


ABC7 spoke with Dr. Anthony Cardillo, CEO of Mend Urgent Care and emergency room specialist, to get his expert opinion on the CDC changes.

"This is a 100% about-face, and it's a bit worrisome for us," said Cardillo. "I think it starts eroding the confidence the public has in the CDC's decisions, the same way we had with the masks. If you are concerned that you had a significant close contact, the clinicians, the medical establishment, are probably going to tell you to still get tested."

Dr. Cardillo also spoke about a vaccine trial by Moderna that shows promise. The original study showed people up to age 56 had very good results. New data added 20 more participants.

First COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteers describe experience, symptoms
EMBED More News Videos

With a trial for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine set to begin in the Bay Area this month, we talked to some of the first people in the U.S. who've tried a vaccine. One volunteer in Seattle said she's felt "fantastic" since being injected in March.


"Moderna is finding their baseline vaccine is working the same with all age groups with the same robust response, that's really good news for us," said Cardillo.
In our "Ask the Doc" segment, a viewer said her pastor told them it was OK to take masks off at an outdoor service because the heat would kill the virus. Is that true?

"This information is 100% false," said Cardillo. "Taking off your mask when you're outside is not going to cause the virus to get killed, it's still going to be transmitted regardless. If you are in close contact without a mask you are highly susceptible."

FDA approves cheaper, faster saliva-based COVID-19 test
EMBED More News Videos

This is definitely a relief for those dreading the nasal test! Click play to hear more about the "game changing" new test from ABC13's Brhe Berry.



'Entirely bizarre': CA health officer reacts to CDC reversal on COVID-19 testing
EMBED More News Videos

Santa Clara County health officials are sounding the alarm over the new COVID-19 testing guidance released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinesface maskcoronavirus testingcoronavirus californiacovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County Metro proposal would eliminate fares on buses, trains
Suspect in custody, one outstanding after chase in the San Fernando Valley
Video shows LAPD mow down protester who had hands up
56 arrested in crimes during George Floyd protests in LA
Shots fired at shark amid close encounter with Coast Guard
7 things we've learned about COVID-19 in the last 7 months
This $5 rapid test is a potential game-changer in COVID-19 testing
Show More
NBA players decide to resume, but games postponed in 4 sports
Disney World guest accused of threatening guard over masks
Trump's big moment, Ivanka and Rudy Giuliani wrap up 2020 RNC
Fallen Marine's body is escorted home to Corona
Protesters, police face off in downtown Los Angeles
More TOP STORIES News