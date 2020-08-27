CDC's new COVID-19 testing guidelines are 'worrisome,' SoCal doctor says

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6369890" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

With a trial for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine set to begin in the Bay Area this month, we talked to some of the first people in the U.S. who've tried a vaccine. One volunteer in Seattle said she's felt "fantastic" since being injected in March.