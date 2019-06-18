Children's Hospital of Los Angeles ranked best in western U.S., No. 5 overall

LET'S CELEBRATE! @USNewsHealth and World Report has named Children's Hospital Los Angeles the No. 1 children's hospital on the West Coast, and top 5 in the nation! pic.twitter.com/P3rtjQGzUI — Children's Hospital LA (@ChildrensLA) June 18, 2019

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Children's Hospital of Los Angeles is ranked best in the western United States and No. 5 overall on U.S. News & World Report's newly released annual list of Best Children's Hospitals.For the 2019-20 rankings, Boston Children's Hospital is No. 1, with Children's Hospital of Philadelphia at No. 2, and a tie at third between Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center and Texas Children's Hospital."The talented doctors, nurses, researchers, technicians and other team members at Children's Hospital Los Angeles are unparalleled in their commitment to children's health," CHLA president and CEO Paul S. Viviano said in a statement. "CHLA is always striving to be the gold standard of pediatric care, and I am proud that when U.S. News & World Report looked at what we are doing to heal, protect and innovate, they affirmed our belief that CHLA belongs in the highest echelon of pediatric health care institutions."Children's Hospital of Los Angeles is also ranked highly for several pediatric specialties. It is No. 4 in two categories: pediatric cardiology and heart surgery, as well as pediatric diabetes and endocrinology.CHLA comes in at No. 5 in pediatric orthopedics, according to the news magazine.The Best Children's Hospitals methodology factors objective measures such as patient outcomes, including mortality and infection rates, as well as available clinical resources and compliance with best practices.