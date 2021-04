EMBED >More News Videos The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Food and Drug Administration are recommending that the United States pause the use of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The city of Los Angeles says it is pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until further notice after the U.S. recommended a "pause" in administration of the single-dose shot to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.Deputy Mayor Jeff Gorrell tweeted made the announcement in a tweet Tuesday morning, adding that the change applies to all sites throughout the city.Those with upcoming appointments "will be honored with another vaccine," the tweet reads.Here's a list of city and county-operated sites across Southern California that offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.