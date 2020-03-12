Coronavirus cancellations in Southern California and beyond: NBA, concerts and events

SPORTS
NBA SUSPENDS SEASON: The NBA announced it is suspending the season until further notice after a player on the Utah Jazz preliminarily tested positive for coronavirus. The result was reported shortly before tip-off to the Jazz- Oklahoma City Thunder game, which was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena. ESPN has identified the player as center Rudy Gobert. The league is determining what steps to take next.
Media access to players: The NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer have announced they are closing access to clubhouses and locker rooms for media and other non-essential personnel to limit the amount of personal contact players have. Players are now speaking at podiums or reporters are being roped off to stand a safe distance away when they ask questions.
Fan-less games: Sports leagues in Europe, Asia and the Middle East have already been holding events without fans. Before the NBA suspended its season, it had warned teams to prepare for the possibility of fan-less games. The Golden State Warriors were already planning to take that step, after the San Francisco Health Office issued an order prohibiting gatherings of 1,000 or more people.
March Madness: The NCAA announced the men's and women's basketball tournaments will be held without fans this year. The 2020 College Basketball Invitational was also canceled because of concerns over the virus.
College sports: Many Southern California schools, including UCLA, USC, UC Riverside and UC Irvine, have announced that home games will be played without spectators in attendance. Other schools around the country are announcing similar measures. Many schools are also canceling in-person classes and shifting to online-only instruction.
BNP Paribas Open: The tennis tournament in Indian Wells, which attracts major stars and thousands of fans, has been postponed.
MUSIC
Coachella and Stagecoach: The Coachella and Stagecoach festivals in the Coachella Valley have been postponed to October. Promoter Goldenvoice says the Riverside County health department ordered the cancellation after declaring a public health emergency in the county. The two events have been rescheduled to October.
South by Southwest: The music, film and technology conference that normally takes place in Austin, Texas was canceled by the city, an announcement made after several major vendors had already announced they were withdrawing.
Concerts/tours: Thousands of tours and performances in Asia and Italy have been canceled or postponed amid the outbreak. Billboard magazine has compiled a list of canceled and rescheduled tours that include: BTS concerts in South Korea, a Green Day tour of Asia, Ben Harper tour of Japan, Madonna ending her Madame X Tour, Pearl Jam postponing a North American tour, Miley Cyrus canceling a tour of Australia. Also, in Los Angeles the Korea Times Music Festival that had been scheduled for April 25 at the Hollywood Bowl has been postponed.
BUSINESS CONFERENCES / OTHER EVENTS
March Field Air and Space Expo: The expo had been scheduled for March 28-29 at the base in Riverside County. It has now been postponed, with a new date yet to be announced.
PaleyFest: The Paley Center for Media television festival, which had been scheduled for March 13-22 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, has been postponed. Festival organizers are working on rescheduling options.
Business conferences: In the business world, hundreds of gatherings have been postponed or canceled. AdAge has complied a list that includes the Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim; the Snap Partner Summit in Los Angeles that has shifted to online; and E3, the massive videogame expo that had been planned for June in Los Angeles.