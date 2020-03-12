Coronavirus

Disneyland, California Adventure to temporarily close due to coronavirus threat

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- The Walt Disney Co. on Thursday announced the temporary closure of the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim in response to the expanding threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The closure will go into effect this Saturday and last through the end of March.

There are currently six COVID-19 cases in Orange County, according to health officials.

MORE: Latest updates on coronavirus in Southern California

The closure announcement comes the day after California health officials recommended the cancellation of gatherings of more than 250 people, including sporting events and business conferences.

Gov. Gavin Newsom described Disneyland as a "nation-state" environment with 1,000 people boarding rides every hour and attending shows, parades, and visiting hotels and restaurants.

Gov. Newsom recommends canceling gatherings over 250 people due to coronavirus pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

From sporting events to concerts and business conferences, Gov. Gavin Newsom is recommending the cancellation of any gatherings of more than 250 people to help contain the coronavirus.


The governor said he had spoken to Bob Iger, Disney's executive chairman, as well as casino and theater leaders about the "complexity of their unique circumstances" which required a "different conversation."

Tokyo Disney Resort closed on Feb. 28 and is expected to remain shut down through March 15. Both the Shanghai Disney Resort and Hong Kong Disneyland Resort were shut down in January due to the outbreak of the virus.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
