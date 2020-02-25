Health & Fitness

Coronavirus Update: CDC warns Americans to prepare for 'significant disruption'

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- U.S. health officials issued what appears to be a strong warning about novel coronavirus on Tuesday - it is not a matter of if, but when it will spread in communities in the U.S. and that Americans should prepare for "significant disruption" to their lives as a result of the virus.

Until now, health officials hoped to prevent community spread in the U.S. from occurring. But following community transmission in countries Italy, Iran and South Korea, health officials believe the virus may not be able to be contained at the border and are urging residents to prepare.

ABC News' Dr. Jen Ashton explains what health officials know -- and don't know -- about the deadly outbreak.



This comes in contrast to the Trump administration. On Tuesday, DHS Secretary Chad Wolf said the threat to the U.S. from coronavirus "remains low." The White House is seeking $1.25 billion in emergency funding to combat the virus.

"Ultimately, we expect we will see community spread in this country," Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said Tuesday at a news conference.

Messonnier added that Americans should channel their concern about the virus, officially called COVID-19, into preparing for its arrival.

The news conference sparked another sell-off on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones had dropped more than 800 points just after 2:00 p.m. ET.
