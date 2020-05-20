Inland Empire coronavirus restrictions gradually ease as San Jacinto casino reopens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6040345" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Amid the coronavirus emergency, people are being urged to limit the time they spend in public. But there are essential items that consumers may have to leave their house for.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- From small businesses to churches, restrictions are slowly being eased in San Bernardino and Riverside counties.The Board of Supervisors for each county met Tuesday, continuing to discuss reopening more businesses while trying to balance the community's physical health and financial wellbeing.The Soboba Casino Resort in San Jacinto will open next Wednesday, but like many businesses, there will be modifications.The Riverside County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted unanimously to support local tribes.In San Bernardino County, more drive-thru testing operations are now online as the board continued to discuss whether to push back against Gov. Gavin Newsom's restrictions."Our small businesses have sat and waited, they've waited patiently as long as they can, they cannot suffer this economic suppression any longer," said San Bernardino County Supervisor Robert Lovingood."I know we all feel the angst about this. We all would like to get open, but we want to do so safely, and we want to do it in a way that does not jeopardize the taxpayers of this county by defying the state," said San Bernardino County Supervisor Janice Rutherford.Meantime, some churches like Cavalry Chapel Chino Hills have indicated they'll be reopening in-person worship services on May 31, which is Pentecost, the seventh Sunday after Easter.The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors has set a special meeting on Thursday to discuss its next steps forward as far as which businesses to reopen.