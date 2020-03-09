Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Orange County restaurants scanning customers' temperatures

TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) -- Amid the coronavirus outbreak, an Orange County restaurant chain has begun checking customers temperatures at they walk through the door -- and a fever might disqualify some.

Sichuan Impression in Tustin has been testing customers since the end of January. They posted a sign on the door warning customers.

The restaurant will be taking temperatures with an infrared thermometer. Because the device is infrared, it doesn't have to touch the skin.

MORE: 10 Cal State Long Beach students in self-quarantine for possible coronavirus exposure

Those with a temperature above 99.9 degrees are denied service. Employees are also tested twice a day.

The notice on the door explains that the restaurant is paying close attention to the development. It says they respect and enjoy having customers from all corners of the world, and offering a healthy and safe dinning environment is also upheld as a top priority. Then it lists the prevention and control measures, including testing temperatures with the thermometer. If there is any abnormal symptom, they say they will immediately assist in contacting the nearest medical service. If customers refuse to cooperate, the restaurant says it will have to deny them service.

MORE: More than 70% of COVID-19 patients in China have recovered, been discharged: WHO

The restaurant encourages everyone to order takeout for now and even offers a 5% discount for the entire order.

When the restaurant first started taking the precaution at the end of January, each employee was wearing a mask and gloves as they were helping customers, but they say the CDC said that's not necessary, so they are following those guidelines.
More TOP STORIES News