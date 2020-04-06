Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates: Briefings from LA and San Bernardino counties, Gov. Gavin Newsom, Mayor Eric Garcetti

ABC7 brings you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on the coronavirus pandemic.

FRIDAY LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11 a.m. San Bernardino County briefing
11 a.m. President Trump delivers remarks in White House Rose Garden
12 p.m. Gov. Gavin Newsom news conference

1 p.m. Los Angeles County briefing
4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
5:15 p.m. Mayor Eric Garcetti news conference
7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

