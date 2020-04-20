Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Ventura County begins loosening restrictions amid pandemic

Ventura County's latest figures show 428 positive cases with 6 new cases reported on Monday.
VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- Ventura County is loosening up its restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic. Among them, residents can go to a car dealership or bike shop in person to make a purchase -- just practice physical distancing.

Also, non-essential businesses with 10 or less people inside the facility can resume operations.

"Stay Well at Home" orders have been extended through May 15. No more than five people can gather in public while practicing physical distancing.

The people we talked to on Monday say they hope restrictions be loosened up gradually.

"I think what we have to prevent is a knee jerk, uh we're just frustrated and just want to get out there and want things back to normal. We have to think of this as the new normal," said Donald Petrie, a Ventura County resident.

Officials say 222 patients have recovered and 13 deaths have been reported.
Ventura County began taking steps to slowly ease stay-at-home restrictions for recreation areas and some businesses as officials say residents have been heeding those orders amid the coronavirus pandemic.


"I don't see a surge happening today. If I said that it would have been in hypothetical terms cause I've never known when we're going to see a surge. I still don't know when we're going to see a surge, or if we're going to see a surge. I will tell you this, if we stop practicing quarantine and social distancing, we'll see a surge," said Ventura County Public Health Officer Dr. Robert Levin.

On Monday afternoon, the Ventura City Council will discuss reopening parks and beaches, and what those restrictions will be.
More TOP STORIES News