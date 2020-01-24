Health & Fitness

Diddy to pediatric cancer patients: 'I'll dance with y'all everyday!'

By Eyewitness News
LARCHMONT, Westchester County -- In the song "Bad Boy for Life," rapper Diddy says, 'We ain't going nowhere" and those words are the inspiration for a group of young cancer patients.

The kids have either beaten cancer or are still battling cancer, and they were on a quest to attract the attention of the rapper and entrepreneur. They succeeded!

After seeing several stories and posts to him from not only the nonprofit Fighting All Monsters (FAM), but celebrities as well, he responded on Instagram.


Diddy said that he was inspired and he was humbled by the fact that the kids and their families found strength in one of his songs.

"I'll dance with y'all everyday! Never stop believing... and remember WE AIN'T GOING NOWHERE!!!!" Diddy said.

To get his attention they put out a video with close to half a million views.


The video is set to his hit song "Bad Boys for Life," which is FAM'S unofficial anthem.

So far, there's no word on if Sean Combs plans to dance with any the children in person, or if he meant he'll do so on his own with the kids in mind.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslarchmontwestchester countychildren's healthviral videocancersean combs
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Pediatric cancer nonprofit aims for Diddy's support with video
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 50 vehicles vandalized in Whittier, police say
Temescal Valley crash: Survivor speaks out on deadly hit-run
DUI suspect fatally hits woman, injures 5 others in Antelope Valley
WATCH LIVE: Massive explosion rocked NW Houston
Chicharito now the biggest star in LA's Galaxy
Red wine leaks out of tank, spills into California river
Family awarded $5.5M over woman's injuries at Tarzana senior living facility
Show More
2 injured after fight outside Lake Balboa middle school
Obama portraits coming to LACMA during 2021 tour
Missing NoHo man with schizophrenia found safe
Missing Alhambra 17-year-old found alive
Raiders officially add Las Vegas to their name
More TOP STORIES News