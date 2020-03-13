Disneyland Resort to donate excess food to OC food bank during shutdown prompted by coronavirus

Dairy, fruit, vegetables, packaged goods and banquet meals will be given to the Second Harvest Food Bank while closely following food-safety guidelines, said Kyleigh Johnson, a spokeswoman for Disneyland Resort.
The planned closure of the popular tourist destination, which will last at least through the end of March, was announced Thursday as part of a widespread effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Gov. Newsom recommends canceling gatherings over 250 people due to coronavirus pandemic
The resort has operated a food-donation program since 2014, donating unserved food to those in need in the surrounding community, Johnson said, adding that more than 20,000 meals were provided to the food bank last year.
The program is "in addition to the food-scraps diversion program, which also supports our environmental efforts in reducing food waste," she said.
During the temporary closure of @Disneyland, the resort will donate excess food to Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County. Details here: https://t.co/FFAiRMQ5qB pic.twitter.com/Phl9jpU2Qi— Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) March 13, 2020
The decision to close Disneyland and California Adventure was announced the day after California health officials recommended the cancelation of gatherings of more than 250 people, including sporting events and business conferences.
The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.