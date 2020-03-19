Coronavirus

Dockweiler Beach could become coronavirus quarantine center

By
PLAYA DEL REY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Health officials in the Southland are looking for quarantine sites to help control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Dockweiler Beach in Playa del Rey appears to be a location that could be used for temporary housing to quarantine people due to COVID-19.

MORE: Coronavirus symptoms, tips amid COVID-19 outbreak

Aerial footage captured by AIR7 HD from Wednesday showed trailers stretching up and down the RV parking lot. Last week, Los Angeles County said it had plans on using the space as a quarantine zone.

The temporary housing would be available to people without homes or who can't self-isolate.

The effort of moving RVs there began Monday with the lot apparently reaching its capacity by Thursday morning. As many as 60 to 70 RVs were seen at the site.

Why 6 feet? The science of social distancing
Why do experts recommend we stay six feet away from each other to maintain proper social distancing?

Why do experts recommend we stay six feet away from each other to maintain proper social distancing?

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessplaya del reylos angeleslos angeles countybeachescoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Number of COVID-19 cases in LA County rises to 192
Unemployment surges by 70,000; impact of COVID-19 felt in labor market
Stock markets subdued after more central bank support
What exactly is the Defense Production Act?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Number of COVID-19 cases in LA County rises to 192
Coronavirus news update: Wednesday, March 18
Newsom, Garcetti lay out plan to house homeless amid coronavirus pandemic
Trump calls himself 'wartime president' as he battles coronavirus
Kroger hiring extra 10,000 workers amid COVID-19 outbreak
Coronavirus: SoCal travelers stuck in Peru after border closure
Coronavirus: SoCal blood donors needed due to severe shortages
Show More
Coronavirus and kids: At-home educational resources for kids
Coronavirus: OC officials vow crackdown on price gouging
Santa Clarita man who tested positive for coronavirus back home
Gelateria Uli in DTLA could be forced to close
Barrier to reach max hospital capacity low, health officials try to mitigate
More TOP STORIES News