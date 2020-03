Dockweiler Beach could become coronavirus quarantine center

Why do experts recommend we stay six feet away from each other to maintain proper social distancing?

PLAYA DEL REY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Health officials in the Southland are looking for quarantine sites to help control the spread of the novel coronavirus Dockweiler Beach in Playa del Rey appears to be a location that could be used for temporary housing to quarantine people due to COVID-19.Aerial footage captured by AIR7 HD from Wednesday showed trailers stretching up and down the RV parking lot. Last week, Los Angeles County said it had plans on using the space as a quarantine zone.The temporary housing would be available to people without homes or who can't self-isolate.The effort of moving RVs there began Monday with the lot apparently reaching its capacity by Thursday morning. As many as 60 to 70 RVs were seen at the site.