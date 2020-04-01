Circle of Health

Coronavirus: People with heart conditions most vulnerable to COVID-19, cardiologists say

By
The need for ventilators has dominated the conversation about coronavirus and much of the focus has been on people with respiratory illnesses such as asthma and COPD. But doctors say there's another group that might be even more vulnerable to COVID-19.

Nearly half of Americans have heart disease.

WATCH: Coronavirus symptoms, tips amid COVID-19 outbreak
EMBED More News Videos

Patients with COVID-19 experience mild to severe respiratory illnesses.


Cardiologist Dr. Gregory Geisler, with Southern California Heart Specialists said these include hypertension, heart failure, coronary disease, stroke and abnormal heart rhythms to name a few.

That's about 122 million people who doctors say are more likely to succumb to COVID-19 if they should get it.

"Those patients who are at the highest risk for adverse events. Those are the patients with cardiovascular disease," Geisler said.

While there's a lot of talk about ventilators and breathing issues, COVID-19 can kill in other ways.

"What we are learning is the heart is involved with inflammation," he said. "It's not just the lungs, we are seeing it involved in the heart as well. When you have high blood pressure, it's more likely you can go into heart failure. You can have heart attacks."

WATCH: How contagious is the coronavirus?
EMBED More News Videos

UCLA Health experts answer a viewer's question about how contagious is the coronavirus.


To save lives, Geisler and his staff members are focused on keeping their patients and their underlying conditions as stable and as safe as possible.
"In our office we have eliminated the waiting room completely so patients are immediately put into a room and seen," Geisler said. "We've also instituted telemedicine as well as phone conferencing."

It's important for patients to stay current on their medications, to eat heart smart and to exercise regularly.

"Care for yourself. Do the things that we are asking. Be proactive in your health care," Geisler said.

We all need to take care of ourselves and Geisler's advice is to look around your neighborhoods and help the ones who need it most.

"So when people who are at high risk need help getting food and supplies offer to help them in a safe way," he said.

WATCH: Is it possible to not show any symptoms even if you have the virus?
EMBED More News Videos

"Is it possible to carry the virus and not show any symptoms?" Dr. Lisa Dabby from UCLA Health says yes!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmedicalillnesscircle of healthcoronavirusheart health
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
Community donates medical supplies to Huntington Hospital
COVID-19: How to keep your household safe from outside germs
Shortage concerns mount as malaria drug hits headlines as possible COVID-19 treatment
Coronavirus: SoCal blood donors needed due to severe shortages
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officials: Engineer tried to smash train into USNS Mercy
CA schools closed through end of school year, Newsom says
COVID-19 update: LA County cases total rises to 3,518
Here's what SoCal residents need to know about rent amid COVID-19 outbreak
Some LA Farmers markets reopen with new distancing guidelines
Surgeon general: California's efforts helped flatten the curve
Trump resists national shutdown, leaving it up to states
Show More
VIDEO: Paramedic nearly hit by skidding car on front lawn
Coronavirus news update: Wednesday, April 1
Coronavirus: LA County moves to support restaurants turned mini grocery stores
Costco limits number of customers allowed in stores
Gerald Everett donates lunch to hospital emergency staff
More TOP STORIES News