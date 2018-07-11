CIRCLE OF HEALTH

Exercise among best ways to reduce heart disease, researchers say

EMBED </>More Videos

Researchers found that men and women with the highest aerobic fitness levels cut their chances of heart disease by half, even if they had genetic markers for the condition.

By
COLUMBUS, Ohio (KABC) --
Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the U.S., killing 600,000 Americans every year.

But there are ways to prevent this dangerous health threat.

Researchers found that men and women with the highest aerobic fitness levels cut their chances of heart disease by half, even if they had genetic markers for the condition.

In another study, scientists from Ohio State found that vitamin D-3, which is made by the body when it's exposed to the sun, can restore damage caused by high blood pressure, diabetes and clogged arteries.

It also reduces the risk of heart attack.

"Untreated heart failure leads to patients feeling progressively more and more tired, short of breath with activity, ultimately short of breath at rest, laying in bed, unable to sleep and it is a fatal condition," OSU Wexner Medical Center's Dr. Sitaramesh Emani said.

Other heart-healthy habits include stopping smoking and simply relaxing.

After just one year of quitting smoking, excess risk of heart disease is reduced by 80 percent.

Chronic stress releases adrenaline that causes heart rates and blood pressure to rise, which could damage artery walls.

Take care of your heart so your heart can take care of you.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthheart diseaseheart healthhealthexercisesmokingOhioCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
New implantable device offers relief from chronic pain
How to handle unexpected charges on your medical bill
How screening can save lives for people with hepatitis C
Recovery steps after workout key to preventing injuries, experts say
Healthy Habits offering free workouts at some LA parks
More Circle of Health
HEALTH & FITNESS
Sweat it out: Here are Newport Beach's top 5 spots for cycling classes
New therapies help veterans with PTSD who can't sleep
New implantable device offers relief from chronic pain
Orange County to file lawsuit against needle exchange program
How to handle unexpected charges on your medical bill
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News