Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Fans turn out for Lakers vs Clippers, LAFC games despite concerns

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- There was a sell-out crowd cheering on the Los Angeles Football Club on Sunday. Fans were focused on the action out on the field, not any concerns over the coronavirus.

From a full stadium to a packed arena for the Clippers versus the Lakers, fans are turning out -- some though took a few extra precautions.

RELATED: What to do if you think you have COVID-19

But officials with the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells aren't taking any chances and canceled the popular tennis tournament, which was set to begin Monday.

It's a huge economic hit to the local economy.

The NBA is also warning teams that they may be playing to empty seats as they started doing it sporting events in Europe to try to prevent the spread of the contagious disease.

Back at the Banc of California Stadium, fear wasn't keeping fans from cheering on their team.

The state Public Health Department is urging organizers of mass gatherings like NBA games to be prepared, encourage participants to wash hands, and most importantly, stay away if they are sick or were possibly exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles clipperslos angeles lakersoutbreakcoronavirussportsvirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
NBA tells teams to plan for empty arenas; LeBron says no way
Coronavirus: BNP Paribas tennis tournament in Indian Wells postponed
What to do if you think you have COVID-19
CORONAVIRUS
Dow drops 1,500 points as oil price plunge shocks markets
Cruise ship with 21 coronavirus patients set to dock in California
Mo. family violates quarantine by visiting school dance, officials say
3 UCLA students test negative for coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
10 CSULB students in self-quarantine for possible coronavirus exposure
IE high school closed as employee tested for coronavirus
Cruise ship with 21 coronavirus patients set to dock in California
Dow drops 1,500 points as oil price plunge shocks markets
1 dead after shooting at Woodland Hills apartment complex
SOCAL FORECAST: Incoming storm to bring chance of rain Monday
Natalia Bryant poses with mural honoring Kobe and Gianna
Show More
Coronavirus: Riverside County declares health emergency
'Exorcist' actor Max von Sydow dies at age 90
How scammers are taking advantage of coronavirus fears
N. Korea fires weapons after threatening 'momentous' action
LA Archdiocese issues recommendations amid coronavirus concerns
More TOP STORIES News