Free coronavirus tests offered at Vallarta Supermarket in Pacoima

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Vallarta Supermarkets has begun offering free COVID-19 tests in Pacoima, one of the hardest-hit communities in the city of Los Angeles.The grocery company is teaming up with Los Angeles County to set up the testing kiosk located at 10175 San Fernando Road.The tests are free and will be administered Monday through Friday for the next three months.Appointments are necessary and must be made through the county's registration system.