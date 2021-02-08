Coronavirus Los Angeles

Free coronavirus tests offered at Vallarta Supermarket in Pacoima

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Vallarta Supermarkets has begun offering free COVID-19 tests in Pacoima, one of the hardest-hit communities in the city of Los Angeles.

The grocery company is teaming up with Los Angeles County to set up the testing kiosk located at 10175 San Fernando Road.

The tests are free and will be administered Monday through Friday for the next three months.

Appointments are necessary and must be made through the county's registration system.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesspacoimalos angeles countycoronavirus testingcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus testcoronavirus los angelescovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LOS ANGELES
What to know about LA County vaccines this week amid low supply
Super Bowl, Valentine's Day, low COVID vaccine supply could cause next surge in SoCal
'Superspreader' Sunday? LA County officials warn against Super Bowl gatherings
LA County to prioritize second vaccine doses amid shortage
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Judge rules in favor of LA prosecutors' union in lawsuit against DA
What to know about LA County vaccines this week amid low supply
Disney California Adventure Park to debut food event in March
Democrats propose sending families at least $3k per child
Family spots mountain lion stalking young hiker in OC park
Catalina Island to reopen in time for Valentine's Day weekend
GA election officials formally launch investigation into Trump phone calls
Show More
Grandfather gets probation for toddler's cruise ship death
Explosives missing from Twentynine Palms Marine base
$15 min wage would reduce poverty, increase debt: CBO report
Riverside County lowers vaccine eligibility age to 70
Feds to name likely cause of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
More TOP STORIES News