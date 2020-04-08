Garcetti orders employees, customers of LA non-medical essential businesses to wear masks

Garcetti is signing an executive order to take effect Friday requiring employees at non-medical businesses such as grocery stores, taxis, hotels, restaurants and others that remain open to wear cloth face coverings over their mouths and noses while at work.
Employers will be required to provide the masks or reimburse employees who buy their own.
Customers at those businesses will also be required to wear face coverings while at the business.
"You will need to cover your face," Garcetti said. "If you're not covering your face by Friday morning, an essential business can refuse you service."
Garcetti said he is also encouraging businesses to install plexiglass barriers to separate customers from employees.
Businesses must also make sure employees have access to clean, sanitized restrooms with soap and sanitizer, allowing them to wash their hands every 30 minutes.