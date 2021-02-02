COVID-19 vaccine

Here are the CVS locations in SoCal that are now offering COVID-19 vaccines

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- CVS Pharmacies have begun offering COVID-19 vaccines throughout California, the company announced.

One-hundred of the company's pharmacies, including several locations across Southern California, will administer approximately 81,900 doses starting Friday. Vaccinations were initially scheduled to start Thursday, but the date was moved "in order to ensure in-store availability."

You must be eligible to receive the vaccine under the state's current vaccine rollout plan, which includes health care workers and people age 65 and older. And you must have an appointment before receiving your dose.

MORE: Experts dispel false information, myths about the COVID-19 vaccine
The COVID-19 vaccine is the key to getting out of the pandemic, but experts worry that false information and rumors will keep people from getting the shot. We spoke with experts to dispel the myths and provide the most up-to-date information when it comes to vaccines.



Participating CVS locations include:

  • Agoura Hills

  • Bakersfield

  • Carmel

  • Carlsbad

  • Chula Vista

  • Clovis


  • Eureka

  • Huntington Beach

  • Irvine

  • La Jolla

  • Los Angeles

  • Modesto

  • Monterey

  • Newport Beach

  • San Diego

  • San Francisco


  • Sonoma

  • Sunnyvale

  • Ventura

  • Yuba City


    • Officials say more of their pharmacies will offer vaccines once the supply of doses increases.

    To make an appointment, you can register online at cvs.com or call 1-800-746-7287.

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, discusses COVID-19 cases, vaccines and reopening schools on Friday, Feb. 12.



    CVS is joining other pharmacies at Walmart, Walgreens and Rite Aid locations across the United States in offering the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible Americans. The doses are in addition to the allocation that has gone out to states -- which many local officials have said does not yet meet their demand.

    The number of vaccinations has been on the rise each week. As of Thursday, nearly 46.4 million doses of the vaccines had been administered in the US, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Right now, those eligible have been largely limited to the elderly, healthcare workers and people most vulnerable due to comorbidities.


    VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

    KFSN and CCN Wire contributed to this report.
