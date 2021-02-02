Here are the CVS locations in SoCal that are now offering COVID-19 vaccines

One-hundred of the company's pharmacies, including several locations across Southern California, will administer approximately 81,900 doses starting Friday. Vaccinations were initially scheduled to start Thursday, but the date was moved "in order to ensure in-store availability."
You must be eligible to receive the vaccine under the state's current vaccine rollout plan, which includes health care workers and people age 65 and older. And you must have an appointment before receiving your dose.
Participating CVS locations include:
Officials say more of their pharmacies will offer vaccines once the supply of doses increases.
To make an appointment, you can register online at cvs.com or call 1-800-746-7287.
CVS is joining other pharmacies at Walmart, Walgreens and Rite Aid locations across the United States in offering the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible Americans. The doses are in addition to the allocation that has gone out to states -- which many local officials have said does not yet meet their demand.
The number of vaccinations has been on the rise each week. As of Thursday, nearly 46.4 million doses of the vaccines had been administered in the US, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Right now, those eligible have been largely limited to the elderly, healthcare workers and people most vulnerable due to comorbidities.
