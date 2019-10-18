Health & Fitness

HIV: What does U equals U mean?

U=U stands for undetectable equals untransmittable. But what exactly is U=U and what does it mean for the average person living with HIV?

In a nutshell, U=U states that people living with HIV who are on antiretroviral therapy and have been undetectable (less than 40 copies in a milliliter of blood) for at least six months cannot infect others through sexual transmission.

Three international studies showed no HIV transmissions among mixed-status couples when the partner with HIV was undetectable for 6 months or longer. This included more than 75,000 acts of reported condomless sex among mixed-status heterosexual and gay male couples.

The studies were HPTN 052, PARTNER and Opposites Attract. To date worldwide there are no verified reports of someone getting HIV from a partner who is undetectable.

Watch Karl Schmid's report above for more.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshivmedicalaids
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed in downtown Los Angeles shooting, LAPD says
GoFundMe page to help family of Santa Ana girl, 10, who took own life
Father accused of killing 2 sons for insurance
El Chapo's son in custody in Mexico as violence erupts in Sinaloa
CHP motorcycle officer crashes in Granada Hills during chase
California's big July quakes strain major fault
Brush fire in Santa Barbara County prompts evacuations
Show More
Last Rosie the Riveter celebrates 100th birthday in Long Beach
State trooper struck by car in Idaho: VIDEO
Congress holds historic hearing on proposal for Latino history museum
Tow truck operators honor driver who was slain in Riverside
Barneys New York closing all stores after bankruptcy filing
More TOP STORIES News