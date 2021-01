EMBED >More News Videos Hospitals are pushed to the brink as COVD-19 infections hit an all-time high in the U.S.

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- It was a celebratory send-off for a COVID-19 patient at PIH Health Whittier Hospital who beat the odds.Adrian Moctezuma Montijo, 52, broke down in tears as he was wheeled out of the hospital. The nursing staff clapped and congratulated him with written messages and balloons.The Pico Rivera husband and father of two was hospitalized for four weeks. He received oxygen through a biPAP device, pulling through without being intubated.Nurses called him their "miracle guy."