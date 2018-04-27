Hundreds of people are lining up at the Anaheim Convention Center in Orange County for free dental care on Friday.Hosted by the California Dental Association, the free two-day CDA Cares event, located at 800 W. Katella Avenue, is providing free oral health care to an estimated 1,900 people on Friday and Saturday.All non-prescreened patients can line up as early as 3 a.m. on both days. Organizers said the event is at a first-come, first-served basis, and doors open at 5:30 a.m. Patients will be accepted until about noon.The free dental procedures include extractions, fillings and cleanings. Volunteers are also offering information on other related resources, including other low-cost clinics in the area."These are for the people who have difficulty getting access to care. A lot of these people are in low socio-economic situations. They don't have dental insurance and find it challenging, amidst today's economic environment, to get dental work," said dentist Richard Nagy.Nagy added that it is the eighth time the event has been held, and organizers are seeing an increase in demand."We have about 1,500 volunteers, 800 being dentists, and we can't see everybody," Nagy said.For details about volunteering, visit