Coronavirus: Joshua Tree partially reopens, though many campsites remain closed

Visitors can now access roads, parking lots, trails, most restroom facilities and family campsites, according to the park's website.
The visitor center and group campsites - which accommodate more people than the family campsites - remained closed.
While entrance stations will be staffed, fees will not be collected, park officials said. Additionally, all programs and permits for special use activities through May 31 have been canceled.
Joshua Tree park closed April 1 in response to the coronavirus pandemic and park officials said they will take a "phased approach'' in reopening th
City News Service contributed to this report.