Coronavirus in Los Angeles: County beaches could reopen as early as Wednesday

Los Angeles County beaches are inching closer to reopening, with officials eyeing midweek for active recreational activities to resume with a range of new guidelines.
A spokesperson for the county's Department of Beaches and Harbors said the opening day has not been solidified yet, but officials are working on a four-phase plan to gradually lift restrictions.

The initial stage would reportedly allow beaches to open from sunrise to sunset but would not allow people to set up umbrellas or congregate in groups.

However, the Los Angeles Times reports that the first phase would allow for active recreation - including walking, running, swimming and surfing.

Sunbathing, beach chairs and canopies will not be allowed.

Parking lots, Piers, boardwalks and many parking lots would remain closed.

Officials say this phase could last several weeks.

On March 22, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced he was shutting down parking at city beaches and closing sports recreation facilities in Los Angeles County amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The county loosened its health restrictions Friday, allow select retail businesses to reopen with curbside service.

Florists, toy stores, book stores, clothing retailers, sporting goods stores and music shops can reopen for pickup orders only.

Car dealers are also be allowed to reopen but with strict physical-distancing and infection-control measures in showrooms.

The county reopenED its expansive hiking trail system Saturday, except for the popular Runyon Canyon trails, although visitors will be required to wear face coverings and maintain 6 feet apart. Large groups will also be prohibited.

Golf courses reopenED Saturday, with restrictions on groups and activities.

But even as the health orders are eased back, authorities continue to warn that people who leave their homes need to continue wearing face coverings and must maintain a 6-foot distance between themselves and others.

County parks, which were going to be closed for Mother's Day, will be remain open for such uses as walking jogging and leisure time outdoors for individuals or families.

However, the county's four botanical gardens - the county Arboretum and Botanic Garden, the South Coast Botanic Garden, Descanso Gardens and Virginia Robinson Gardens - will all be closed on Sunday.

Also being kept closed for now is the private Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino.

Los Angeles County health officials on Thursday confirmed an additional 51 deaths and 815 new coronavirus cases. The total number of cases in the county increased to 29,427. Officials said 1,826 patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

City News Service contributed to this report.
